Mainstream Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth $353,000.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $701.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $76.90.
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
