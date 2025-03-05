Mainstream Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after buying an additional 536,610 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25,645.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,187,000 after buying an additional 272,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,555.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

