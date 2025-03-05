Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$200.42 and traded as high as C$201.06. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$199.62, with a volume of 4,574 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Mainstreet Equity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MEQ

Mainstreet Equity Trading Down 0.6 %

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$202.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$200.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.