Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$200.42 and traded as high as C$201.06. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$199.62, with a volume of 4,574 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Mainstreet Equity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Mainstreet Equity Trading Down 0.6 %
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mainstreet Equity
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.