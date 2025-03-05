Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Position Increased by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates comprises 0.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,918,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,917,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,521,000 after buying an additional 130,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,308,000 after buying an additional 82,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after buying an additional 687,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,249,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $171.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.27. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.20 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

