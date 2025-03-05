Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 479.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of MRKR opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 16 New acquired 554,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,773,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,169.60. This represents a 51.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms purchased 11,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $35,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,184. The trade was a 3.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

