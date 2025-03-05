MarketWise, Inc. (MKTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MarketWise Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.39. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

