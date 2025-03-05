Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,453,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,571,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.13). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $177,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,597.63. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

