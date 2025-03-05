Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.73 and last traded at $94.00. 1,346,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,011,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

