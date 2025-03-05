Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 985.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $95.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

