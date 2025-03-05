Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,687 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after buying an additional 367,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,606,000 after buying an additional 1,068,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,358,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

