Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 343,844 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,942,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,758,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

