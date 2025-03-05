Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $163,216,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $89,221,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3,183.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 71,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,705,000 after buying an additional 69,490 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 55,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,936,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,977,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,242.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,142.91 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,291.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

