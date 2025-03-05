Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,649 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 907.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.9 %

Lam Research stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

