Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,554 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,280 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $3,996,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $1,624,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AI opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 499,700 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $21,512,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,500. The trade was a 98.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 552,422 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $18,252,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,173,422.72. This trade represents a 29.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,643,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,736,620. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

