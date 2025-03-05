Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

