Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 524,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,691,000 after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

