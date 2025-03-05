Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,790 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,969 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 419.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,018,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 822,096 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

