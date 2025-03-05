Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,762,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,147,000 after buying an additional 387,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after acquiring an additional 385,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $137.90 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

