Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 859 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,722,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,175,000 after acquiring an additional 102,380 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:RF opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.