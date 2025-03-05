Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 724.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Fortis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Fortis during the third quarter valued at $149,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4324 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.