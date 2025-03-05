Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Global Payments Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $140.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

