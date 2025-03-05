Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 10 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NVR by 13.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,680,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,207.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7,806.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8,710.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7,015.00 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.