MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.