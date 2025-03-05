MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

