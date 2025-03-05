Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Director Sells $223,403.72 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,992,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,327,725. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,982,000 after buying an additional 888,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,902,800,000 after purchasing an additional 206,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

