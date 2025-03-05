MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Issues Earnings Results

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 21.27%.
MIND C.T.I. Price Performance
MNDO opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.79.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile
