MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Issues Earnings Results

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

MNDO opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.