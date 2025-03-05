Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 107.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

