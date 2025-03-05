Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Xylem by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,845 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Xylem by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Shares of XYL opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

