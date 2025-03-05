Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.13 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,851,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 232,434 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 316,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

