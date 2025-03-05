Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 310,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,443,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 234,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $242,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 9.8% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Novartis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.