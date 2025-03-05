Mission Wealth Management LP Has $932,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

