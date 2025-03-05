Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ET opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.