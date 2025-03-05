Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

