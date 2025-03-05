Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 215 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,347,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,468 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,023,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,137,000 after acquiring an additional 403,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $47,195,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SAP by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,270 shares during the period.

SAP stock opened at $278.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.19. SAP SE has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

