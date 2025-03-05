Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,106,000 after buying an additional 148,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $262.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

