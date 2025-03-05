Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

