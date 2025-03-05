Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $623.93 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $492.71 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $665.68 and a 200 day moving average of $650.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

