Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,867,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,331,000 after buying an additional 661,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.45 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

