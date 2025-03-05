Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $164.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.41%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.