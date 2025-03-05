Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

