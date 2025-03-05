Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 556 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,794 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 805,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,686,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

