Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. Moderna has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

