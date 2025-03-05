Morgan Stanley Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $185.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s current price.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Natera stock opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. Natera has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $809,294.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,190.08. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,941.88. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,299 shares of company stock valued at $34,948,265. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,949,697,000 after acquiring an additional 879,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after buying an additional 3,871,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Natera by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,898,000 after acquiring an additional 439,778 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,194,000 after acquiring an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

