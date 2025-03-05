MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 175 shares.The stock last traded at $102.04 and had previously closed at $102.18.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $621.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.69.

Get MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.