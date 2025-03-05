M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,578 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $34,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 698,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,904,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

