M&T Bank Corp Buys 520,038 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,481,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,038 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 2.94% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $107,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.