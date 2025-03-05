M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,537 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $42,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Get TCW Flexible Income ETF alerts:

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FLXR opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.