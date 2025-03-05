M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,601 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.88% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $183,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

