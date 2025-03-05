M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $67,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $228.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $226.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.52.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

