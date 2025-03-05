M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.41% of DuPont de Nemours worth $131,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after acquiring an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 446,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

